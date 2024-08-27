IESCO’s Rs14 per unit relief for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD: As per the decision of the Punjab Government, IESCO's domestic consumers who used between 201 and 500 electricity units in August will receive a relief of 14 rupees per unit.

According to the press release issued by IESCO, for consumers under domestic tariff batches 1 to 5 who have already paid their electricity bills, the excess amount will be adjusted in the September bills.

For consumers in batches 1 to 5 who have not yet paid their August bills, revised bills with Rs 14 per unit relief will be delivered to their homes. Bills for consumers in batches 6 to 15 are being printed according to the relief announced by the Punjab Government and will be delivered to their homes.

IESCO spokesperson further mentioned that, for the convenience of esteemed consumers, due date for bill payments has also been extended, and the updated bills will soon be uploaded to IESCO's website at www.iesco.com.pk.

For more information, consumers can contact their nearest customer service center, IESCO revenue offices, or SDO offices.

