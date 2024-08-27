Citizens can get maps approved online by LDA: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that citizens can get their residential maps approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) online at the ease of their homes.

She lauded the LDA for starting online approval of residential building plans, for which citizens can apply either via the LDA mobile app or by visiting the LDA website. She added that citizens will not have to visit the LDA office and wait in long queues to get their residential building plans approved. “Request for map approval, map upload, processing and challan will all be online. Moreover, the correction in case of an objection will also be uploaded while the approved map may be downloaded,” she added.

The Chief Minister said that digital reforms in the LDA were progressing at a fast pace, adding that institutions across Punjab were being digitised on modern lines to get rid of file culture in government departments.

She underscored that the IT-based reforms will free citizens from agent mafia and corruption, adding that the Dastak pilot project is showing excellent results and they will gradually expand its scope.

