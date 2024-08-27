Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Citizens can get maps approved online by LDA: CM

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that citizens can get their residential maps approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) online at the ease of their homes.

She lauded the LDA for starting online approval of residential building plans, for which citizens can apply either via the LDA mobile app or by visiting the LDA website. She added that citizens will not have to visit the LDA office and wait in long queues to get their residential building plans approved. “Request for map approval, map upload, processing and challan will all be online. Moreover, the correction in case of an objection will also be uploaded while the approved map may be downloaded,” she added.

The Chief Minister said that digital reforms in the LDA were progressing at a fast pace, adding that institutions across Punjab were being digitised on modern lines to get rid of file culture in government departments.

She underscored that the IT-based reforms will free citizens from agent mafia and corruption, adding that the Dastak pilot project is showing excellent results and they will gradually expand its scope.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LDA Citizens Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz residential maps

Comments

200 characters

Citizens can get maps approved online by LDA: CM

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories