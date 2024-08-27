Several districts of Sindh set to receive heavy rains

KARACHI: Several districts of Sindh are set to receive heavy rains and winds throughout the week, as the Met Office on Monday advised the fishermen of a very rough sea conditions.

It said that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough during the rains and windstorm, advising the fishermen to keep their boats at moorage from August 28 till August 30.

The new weather system has intensified near Tharparkar in Indian Gujarat, the Met said that it is likely to sustain till August 31 in different phases, brining heavy falls and gusty winds to howl across several districts of Sindh.

Rains, winds, thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated cloudbursts are likely to rattle Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Nosheroferoz and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts till August 31.

Ghotki, Sukkur Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Shikarpur Districts are expected to witness the rain-laden new weather till August 30 in intermittent spells.

Wind-thunderstorm and rain with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls may also rise across Karachi Division from August 27 till August 31 in gaps.

These torrential rains may produce urban flooding in Karachi, besides land inundation in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Nosheroferoz and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts. Heavy falls are likely to cause localized water logging in low laying areas of Ghotki, Sukkur Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Shikarpur Districts.

Downpours over Kirthar and adjoining hill torrents of Balochistan are feared to generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro Districts.

Cloudbursts, windstorm and lightning are anticipated to affect the public daily life, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measure to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met said.

