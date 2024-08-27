Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,914 tonnes of cargo comprising 61,674 tonnes of import cargo and 23,240 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 61,674 comprised of 20,442 tonnes of Containerized Cargo 5,350 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 35,882 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 23,240 comprised of 8,740 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 14,500 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 03 ships namely OOCL Jakarta, CP Shenzhen & Addison berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Vira Bhum & M.T Quetta sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Beek-6, Fairchem Mako, Chemroute Pegasus and Asklipios scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday 25th August, Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Positano, APL Antwerp, MSC Silvia, Lydia, Tivolo Park, Amorgos and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Mogas, Chemicals, Coal and LNG are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container carrier ‘Atlantic Ibis’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Amis Brave, Ossa, Bolan and Fairchem Mako are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,021 tonnes, comprising 136,868 tonnes imports cargo and 17,153 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,546 Containers (537 TEUs Imports& 1,009 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships, Yateeka, Lydia, Marangas Asclepius, GW Mathilde, Amorgos, APL Antwerp, MSC Silvia and MSC Positano & two more ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Inlaco Express carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Coal, Container Grain are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EETL, MW-4, PQEPT, QICT and FAP respectively on today 26th August, Meanwhile another Containers ship, Maersk Denver is due to arrive at port on Tuesday 27th August, 2024.

