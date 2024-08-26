Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling steady in muted trade; no reaction to S&P downgrade

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 03:37pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, with traders saying market activity was muted despite S&P Global downgrading the country’s sovereign credit rating late on Friday.

At 0813 GMT, LSEG data showed the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the US dollar, the same level it closed on Friday.

The shilling has traded relatively evenly in recent weeks, shrugging off major protests that started in June and forced the government to abandon tax hikes contained in the government’s annual finance bill.

Kenyan shilling trades flat, manufacturing demand matches supply

S&P downgraded Kenya’s rating deeper into “junk” territory, to ‘B-’ from ‘B,’ citing the repeal of the latest year’s finance bill, which it said will slow fiscal consolidation.

“The market’s dead. Everyone is just holding off. Nobody is keen on buying, they’re just covering some small positions,” one trader said.

Kenyan shilling

Comments

200 characters

Kenyan shilling steady in muted trade; no reaction to S&P downgrade

21 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, other cities on account of Chehlum

KSE-100 Index loses 230 points in volatile session

Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts profit of Rs75.3bn in FY24

Chinese PLA Ground Forces’ commander calls on COAS Munir

Bangladesh operations: Bank Alfalah receives non-binding offer from Sri Lanka’s Hattan National Bank

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

Read more stories