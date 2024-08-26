NA meets today with 23-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will meet today (Monday) at 5 p.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly. The Assembly Secretariat has released a 23-point agenda for the session, which includes several key legislative items.

One of the primary issues to be addressed is the government’s decision to change the system of municipal elections in Islamabad. The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Amendment Bill 2024 is set to be tabled for approval during the session.

Additionally, the annual report of the National Economic Council for the year 2020-21 will be presented in the House. A notice drawing attention to the rising cases of monkeypox in the country is also on the agenda.

Several standing committee reports will be presented, including those on the establishment of a Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal, the regulation of cannabis, and the Apostille Bill 2024. Reports on the Mubarak Sani case and the Privatization Standing Committee Amendment Bill 2024 will also be discussed.

The session will continue the debate on the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament, and proposals will be made to appoint various members of the National Assembly to the Board of Governors of the National Book Foundation and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.