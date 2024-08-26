Pakistan’s first low-carbon energy storage ‘ESaaS’ project launched

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards sustainable innovation, Pakistan witnessed the launch of its first low-carbon energy storage as a Service (ESaaS) project.

Organised by Brillanz Group in partnership with Telenor Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Saudi-Pak Investment Company, and supported by Ministry of Climate Change, the event underscored the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and technological advancement in the Telecom sector.

The landmark event was graced by the presence of Majid Misfer J. Alghamdi, Deputy Minister for Tourism Destinations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultan Abdulrauf, Chairman of Saudi-Pak Investment Bank, Mubsher Al Shehri, Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of KSA, along with other senior dignitaries.

Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, commended the ESaaS project as a significant leap forward in both environmental sustainability and financial innovation. He underscored the critical role of digital platforms in amplifying this success to attract foreign investment and position Pakistan as a leader in resilient business practices.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to Prime Minister & Minister-in-charge on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, hailed the project as an exemplary model of how technology and innovation can drive meaningful climate action, emphasizing its alignment with Pakistan’s broader climate goals and its potential to enhance the country’s environmental capabilities.

Bilal Qureshi, Co-founder and CEO of Brillanz Group, emphasized the transformative nature of the project, stating, “This initiative sets a new benchmark for sustainable innovation in the Telecom sector. It’s more than an investment; it’s a commitment to reducing over 21 million liters of diesel consumption in Phase I, translating into significant cost savings of over PKR 5 billion and environmental benefits.”

Telenor Pakistan’s CEO, Khurram Ashfaque, underscored the project’s role in leading the shift towards sustainable network transformation. Awais Vohra, CTO of Telenor Pakistan, detailed the technical advancements, noting the reduction of reliance on diesel generators and the improvement of network uptime.

Dr Saad Liaquat and Sohaib Tariq from Thunder Energy introduced the GenAi features of the Thunder Intelligence Platform, which is set to revolutionize energy management through AI and analytics, enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

The nation’s first ESaaS project during its lifetime is expected to cut the Telecom sector’s carbon footprint by 58.3 kT—equivalent to planting nearly 2 million trees—demonstrating how business innovation can align with environmental stewardship. Sultan Abdulrauf, Chairman of Saudi-Pak Investment Company and Farid Khan, Group Chief Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of Punjab, shared their insights on the financial structuring of the project by Brillanz Group and underlined the critical importance of the finance sector in driving sustainable projects.

As the event concluded, Ayla Majid, Co-founder Infralectric urged continued collaboration and expressed optimism for Pakistan’s sustainable energy future. This landmark project not only represents a pioneering effort in Pakistan but also serves as an inspiration for global efforts in sustainable business practices.

