Aug 26, 2024
CPO visits site of road accident near Girari Bridge

APP Published 26 Aug, 2024

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Sunday visited the site of the tragic road accident that took place near Girari Bridge Kahuta Road after a passenger coaster enroute to Palandri, Azad Kashmir went out of control and plunged into a deep raven resulting loss of 25 precious lives.

The CPO expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident and extended his condolences to the grieving families, the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson in a news release said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima and the SDPO Kahuta briefed the CPO on the incident and the ongoing rescue operation.

Initial reports suggest the road accident was caused due to over speeding and a technical fault in the vehicle, he said.

The crash occurred on Kahuta Palandri Road, a highway currently under construction in several areas.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized the need for preventive measures to avoid such accidents in the future.

The CPO announced plans to work closely with the district administration and transport department to improve road safety.

To control over speeding, the CPO stated that the traffic police will monitor the travel timings of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Additionally, road signs will be installed to guide drivers on the highway, he added.

“The protection of citizens is our top priority, and we will utilize all available resources to ensure their safety,” he concluded.

