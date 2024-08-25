AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-25

Govt’s expenditure reduction decision lauded

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government’s decision to reduce expenditure is worthy of appreciation. A reduction in government expenditure is important to revive the country’s economy; without it, economic development is impossible, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the people’s condition is deteriorating due to the continuous increase in taxes, but the government’s income is not improving because its expenses are continuously increasing.

He said that the continuous increase in expenditure is not only happening in the current government, but it has been going on for the last several decades, and no government has tried to reduce the expense. Instead, all governments have increased their dependence on loans, causing the country to reach the bankruptcy threshold.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that it is possible to reduce people’s problems only by reducing expenses, as it will produce other positive results.

He said that the PM had announced the elimination of one and a half lakh posts, the impending closure of several institutions or their mergers, and the imposition of a ban on new recruitments.

On the one hand, it has been decided to close the National Information Technology Board; on the other hand, it has been decided to speed up the process of privatisation of institutions, which is welcome because the failed institutions are causing a loss of trillions of rupees to the country every year.

According to Mian Zahid Hussain, the Prime Minister has decided to increase the Gwadar port’s activity and suggested that the port should handle half of the cargo, thereby alleviating the pressure on the Karachi port.

The PM has also announced necessary steps, setting a target of fifty billion dollars for IT exports.

He stated that due to a shortage of employees and institutions, there is a pressing need to reduce the size of the cabinet, which is significantly larger than that of developed countries, thereby wasting billions of rupees.

He advocated for the withdrawal of free electricity, gas, and telephone facilities for government officials, the reduction of other privileges, and a reminder to the ministers that they are the representatives and servants of the people, not the rulers.

He further stated that if the government is slow to reduce its expenses and if the provinces do not cooperate, the economy and people’s condition will continue to deteriorate.

Commoners, experts, and companies will continue to leave the country, and under no circumstances will the flow of capital cease. As a result of the increase in inflation and poverty, unrest will increase, and no foreign company will be ready to invest in Pakistan, so the central and provincial governments should try their best to reduce their expenses to improve the overall situation, he demanded.

FPCCI gwadar port Mian Zahid Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Govt’s expenditure reduction decision lauded

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories