Dar opens 981st Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 981st three-day Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, here Saturday.

The Urs celebrations will continue till Monday. The government had already announced local holiday for August 26.

Ishaq Dar who was accompanied by the Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, MPAs and senior officials laid wreaths at the mazar. Ishaq Dar also distributed cheddars among the selected people.

Special prayers were offered for the country’s solidarity and integrity. Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah. Special prayers were offered for the wellbeing of the Palestinians. Ishaq Dar also inaugurated the milk sabeel.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. The milk and other food items are being distributed among the faithful. Mahafil-e-Sama [Qawalis] is also held at Sama Hall to pay tribute to the great Sufi saint.

Clerics and religious scholars shed light on the life and teachings of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (R.A.). Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, also known as Hazrat Ali Hajvery, was a prominent Sufi saint and scholar of the 11th century. He is renowned for his contributions to Islamic mysticism and is particularly revered in the South Asian region. His seminal work, the “Kashf-ul-Mahjoob” (Revelation of the Veiled), is a significant text in Sufi literature.

