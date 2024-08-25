AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

Dar opens 981st Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated the 981st three-day Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, here Saturday.

The Urs celebrations will continue till Monday. The government had already announced local holiday for August 26.

Ishaq Dar who was accompanied by the Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, MPAs and senior officials laid wreaths at the mazar. Ishaq Dar also distributed cheddars among the selected people.

Special prayers were offered for the country’s solidarity and integrity. Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah. Special prayers were offered for the wellbeing of the Palestinians. Ishaq Dar also inaugurated the milk sabeel.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. The milk and other food items are being distributed among the faithful. Mahafil-e-Sama [Qawalis] is also held at Sama Hall to pay tribute to the great Sufi saint.

Clerics and religious scholars shed light on the life and teachings of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (R.A.). Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, also known as Hazrat Ali Hajvery, was a prominent Sufi saint and scholar of the 11th century. He is renowned for his contributions to Islamic mysticism and is particularly revered in the South Asian region. His seminal work, the “Kashf-ul-Mahjoob” (Revelation of the Veiled), is a significant text in Sufi literature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar Data Ganj Bakhsh Bilal Yasin

Comments

200 characters

Dar opens 981st Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories