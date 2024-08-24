Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis defies England with superb century

MANCHESTER: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis kept an England side deprived of fast bowler Mark Wood at bay with a brilliant unbeaten hundred in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 291-6 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, a lead of 169 runs, with Mendis 101 not out – the 25-year-old left-handed batsman’s third hundred in just four Tests.

Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 62 after playing his part in an unbroken stand of 101 in 26 overs that frustrated England’s bid to go 1-0 up in this three-match series.

Sri Lanka resumed on 204-6, just 82 runs ahead, after wicketkeeper Jamie Smith’s maiden Test century had been the cornerstone of England’s first-innings 358.

Mendis was 56 not out and Chandimal 20 not out after veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews fell for 65 following a ball change.

But England were without Wood, who had forced Chandimal to retire hurt with a thumb injury earlier in his innings, after the Durham express quick was ruled out of the fourth day’s play with a thigh injury he suffered bowling late on Friday.

Mendis, dropped on 39 by Gus Atkinson in the gully off Matthew Potts, was quickly into his stride on Saturday.

Mendis, who had come in with Sri Lanka struggling at 95-4, drove Atkinson through the covers for an elegant boundary and next ball pulled the paceman between two boundary-riders for another well-struck four.

Chandimal, meanwhile, completed a 73-ball fifty.

Sri Lanka batting consultant Ian Bell, the former England batsman, had praised the “outstanding courage” demonstrated by the middle and lower order after Friday’s close. More of that same determination was on show as Mendis and Chandimal extended Sri Lanka’s lead beyond a hundred runs.

The seventh-wicket duo posed increasing problems for England stand-in captain Ollie Pope, leading the side for the first time after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Denied Wood’s sheer pace, Pope brought off-spinner Shoaib Bashir into the attack Saturday before the new ball only for Mendis to punish the 20-year-old rising star with a boundary over midwicket.

After a brief rain delay, play resumed in bright sunshine with Mendis 90 not out.

England took the new ball as soon as they could, with Sri Lanka 284-6 off 80 overs and Mendis unbeaten on 95.

Mendis promptly took two off Chris Woakes before a well-struck cut off the seamer – his 12th four in 167 balls also including a six – saw him to a well-deserved century.