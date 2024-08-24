AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Sindh schools to remain closed on 26th

INP Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: All public and private schools across Sindh will remain closed on Monday (August 26) on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), the provincial government announced on Friday.

A notification issued for the announcement of the Chehlum holiday stated that the decision of educational institutes’ closure was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Monday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD.

Sindh schools Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA

