SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister of State for Finance & Revenue

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue (On the occasion of SAFA International Conference, 23rd-24th August 2024, Karachi) It is a matter of great pride that Pakistan is hosting the SAFA International Conference 2024, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) and the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The chosen theme, "Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-edge Technologies", underscores the importance of integrating innovative technologies into our financial systems to achieve sustainable development.

This conference will bring together experts from across the globe to discuss critical issues such as ESG, carbon pricing and resilient financial strategies. The knowledge shared here will be invaluable in guiding our economic policies and ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of financial innovation.

I congratulate the organizers and participants and wish them every success in their discussions. May this event contribute to the further strengthening of our economy and the promotion of Pakistan as a leader in sustainable financial practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024