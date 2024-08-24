AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-08-24

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister of State for Finance & Revenue

Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue (On the occasion of SAFA International Conference, 23rd-24th August 2024, Karachi) It is a matter of great pride that Pakistan is hosting the SAFA International Conference 2024, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) and the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The chosen theme, "Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-edge Technologies", underscores the importance of integrating innovative technologies into our financial systems to achieve sustainable development.

This conference will bring together experts from across the globe to discuss critical issues such as ESG, carbon pricing and resilient financial strategies. The knowledge shared here will be invaluable in guiding our economic policies and ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of financial innovation.

I congratulate the organizers and participants and wish them every success in their discussions. May this event contribute to the further strengthening of our economy and the promotion of Pakistan as a leader in sustainable financial practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICMAP SAFA State for Finance & Revenue

Comments

200 characters

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik Minister of State for Finance & Revenue

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories