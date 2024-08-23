AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Markets Print 2024-08-23

PBIF lauds Punjab govt for giving power bill relief

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that it is a valuable decision of the Punjab government to give relief to the people in electricity bills.

He said the opposition’s agitation on the move is unjustified, and the objection to Punjab’s decision is anti-people.

Mian Zahid Hussain said it would be better if other provinces followed this decision and used surplus funds to relieve the people.

This can also be done by making a small cut in the capital funds given to the assembly members for the development budget.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the IMF should support the Punjab government’s decision because it is using its resources for this relief. Not a single penny has been taken from the centre.

He demanded that the central government also consider giving relief to the people by cutting the development budget of the assembly members.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that instead of objecting to Punjab’s decision, other provinces should imitate it so that the people can get some relief.

Different regions have resources; they can also gain political benefits by helping the people in this difficult time.

Under the National Finance Commission, the provinces are paid trillions of rupees, much of which is wasted on politics.

He said that apart from relieving people for two months, it is also essential to find a long-term solution for the expensive electricity for all consumers to improve the situation.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that a relief package should be announced for the industries and the issue of IPPs should be resolved as soon as possible.

The Punjab government has started correspondence with Lahore Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company to give them advance payment for two months of relief.

