Sri Lankan shares fall for fourth straight session

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares dropped for a fourth straight session on Thursday, hurt by information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell nearly 0.2% to 11,458.05. IT stocks were top sectoral losers, falling 1.7%.

Abans Finance and Renuka Foods were the biggest percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, falling 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 42.6 million shares from 24.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 797.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.7 million), compared with 547.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.