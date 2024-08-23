AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

Rally postponement: Aleema slams Swati for visiting IK in Adiala jail

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The dramatic turn of events involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally saw the initiation of yet another new twist with party leader Azam Khan Swati breaking his months’ long self-imposed hiding only to rush to Adiala Jail to get permission from the firebrand Imran Khan for cancellation of Tarnol rally – a controversial move despised to the hilt by none other than Aleema Khan.

An audio clip which marked its circulative tone in all viral vibes, accentuated the frustration cum anger of ex-prime minister’s sister, who laid an iron fist of criticism over Swati for rushing early morning to Adiala imprisoning facility without any hurdle or security blockade.

She questioned why Azam Swati paid a visit to Imran early in the morning and who instructed him to do so.

“On whose secretive behest Swati managed to sneak into Khan’s death cell at 7 am and deliver a message regarding the rally’s postponement,” she questioned.

Aleema further said that “why they were consulting Imran Khan, planting false news of a bomb attack on the rally at Tarnol.”

She alleged that the present PTI leadership has no intention to get Imran Khan out of the prison and “is using his name while making decisions independently”.

