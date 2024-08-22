AGL 25.77 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (9.19%)
AIRLINK 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.48%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.76%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.22%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (4.79%)
FCCL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5%)
FFBL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.12%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.8%)
HUMNL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.71%)
NBP 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
OGDC 135.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.16%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
SEARL 57.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TOMCL 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.88%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
TRG 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 88.6 (1.07%)
BR30 26,364 Increased By 361.2 (1.39%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 587.2 (0.75%)
KSE30 25,071 Increased By 181.6 (0.73%)
Markets

Gold retreats from record highs as traders assess Fed rate outlook

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 10:41am

Gold prices fell on Thursday, retreating from all-time highs hit earlier this week, as the US dollar ticked up ahead of US jobs data and the Federal Reserve chief’s speech that could offer further insights into the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,500.65 per ounce, as of 0243 GMT, trading below a record high of $2,531.60 hit on Tuesday.

US gold futures eased 0.4% to $2,537.10. The market has been fluctuating with minor gains and losses recently, indicating a phase of consolidation, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

“The minutes from the (Fed) meeting in July, you get the sense that the Fed is ready to cut rates… the Fed must now start to cut or else it will over tighten and end up hurting the economy unduly.”

The dollar index was up 0.2% after touching its lowest level since late December on Wednesday, following minutes from the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting that showed officials were strongly inclined toward a rate cut next month.

Traders have fully priced in easing by the Fed at the September meeting, with a 62% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut, according to CME FedWatch tool.

A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Investors are now awaiting the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium starting Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to speak on Friday.

The market will also be looking for initial jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT.

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold could receive another boost if the jobless data softens further after recent downward revisions to payroll figures, said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for a second straight session on Wednesday.

Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.9% to $29.37 per ounce, platinum fell 0.41% to $959.76 and palladium was down 0.3% at $948.55.

