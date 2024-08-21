Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Wednesday, reaching a fresh peak in line with the increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs300, clocking in at Rs261,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,765 after it registered an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price clocked in at Rs260,700 after it gained by Rs700.

The international rate of gold remained stable on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,512 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.