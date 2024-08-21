AGL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 138.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.54%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.87%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.7%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.71%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.02%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
PTC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (8.84%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.88%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.29%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (4.64%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,296 Increased By 110.6 (1.35%)
BR30 26,086 Increased By 377.2 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,403 Increased By 657.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,917 Increased By 134 (0.54%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 01:02pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Wednesday, reaching a fresh peak in line with the increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs300, clocking in at Rs261,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,765 after it registered an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price clocked in at Rs260,700 after it gained by Rs700.

The international rate of gold remained stable on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,512 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold medal gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity

Comments

200 characters

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs261,000 per tola in Pakistan

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories