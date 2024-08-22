AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Dr Aakif Ullah Khan awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Published 22 Aug, 2024

PESHAWAR: The Government of Pakistan has honored Dr. Aakif Ullah Khan, Director of the Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM), with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field of Nuclear Medicine, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Dr. Khan’s pioneering work in theranostics, radiation synovectomy, and photodynamic therapy, including the development of specialized equipment and therapeutic creams, has been instrumental in advancing cancer treatment. His efforts, carried out under the umbrella of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and its network of cancer hospitals, have played a significant role in providing cutting-edge health care solutions to patients across Pakistan.

Dr. Khan’s ground breaking work in theranostics—a cutting-edge field that combines therapy and diagnostics—has significantly advanced the treatment of various diseases, particularly cancer. His innovations in radiation synovectomy have provided new hope for patients suffering from joint diseases, offering a minimally invasive treatment option that improves quality of life. Additionally, his efforts in photodynamic therapy, particularly the development of both the equipment and cream necessary for the procedure, have opened new avenues in the treatment of skin cancers and other conditions.

With over 60 research publications to his name, Dr. Khan has made substantial contributions to the scientific community. His research has been instrumental in advancing knowledge in the field of Nuclear Medicine, earning him recognition both nationally and internationally. Beyond his research, Dr. Khan has been actively involved in academic programs across various medical colleges and universities, mentoring the next generation of medical professionals.

Dr. Khan has also played a key role in public health initiatives, particularly in collaboration with the Provincial Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His work on early detection initiatives for cancer has been critical in improving outcomes for patients across the region.

The announcement of Dr. Aakif Ullah Khan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz has been met with widespread acclaim, with congratulations pouring in from all walks of life. His dedication and achievements in the field of health have not only elevated the standards of medical care in Pakistan but have also brought hope to countless patients.

“This recognition is a testament to Dr. Khan’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of Nuclear Medicine. His work has made a tangible difference in the lives of many, and we are proud to see his efforts acknowledged at the highest level,” said a representative from IRNUM.

Dr. Aakif Ullah Khan expressed his gratitude for the honor, stating, “I am deeply humbled by this recognition. It has always been my mission to push the boundaries of medical science to improve patient care. This award inspires me to continue my work with even greater dedication.”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz adds to Dr. Khan’s already impressive list of accolades, including the PAEC Chairman Distinguished Services Award in 2016 and the PAEC Excellence Award in 2023, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field of Nuclear Medicine.

