AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-22

K-Electric: there’s no reason for complacency

Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

According to a Business Recorder news item carried by the newspaper yesterday, the Asian Development Bank (ABD) has said that up to 70 percent of the serviced population in Pakistan does not pay electricity bills, partly because of an inability to pay but also due to inefficiencies and rampant irregularities in billing and collection.

That the bank report constitutes a censure of our system or the way of governance is a fact. This also throws ample light on our inability to lead life of a law-abiding, responsible citizen.

The Bank has pointed out that Pakistan’s inadequate tariff regime is a complex issue, undermining the Discos financial sustainability. According to the Bank, “only the privatized K-Electric is financially sustainable.

The company used to suffer significant losses but recovered after privatization and has since operated from its revenue collections. Despite considerable resistance, it has succeeded in metering its expansive 6,500 kms service area, which goes beyond Karachi to five districts in Sindh and Balochistan, reducing electricity theft and a corresponding loss in income”.

In my view, however, the K-Electric is not a success story per se owing to a variety of reasons. The mirror-side of the K-Electric ‘’success “, for example, has become clear in Business Recorder newspaper’s own editorials that I as a loyal reader of this newspaper regularly read regularly and religiously.

The K-Electric is, therefore, is required to work harder in order to turn itself into a rare success story in the power sector of Pakistan. K-Electric is doing reasonably well, but there’s no reason for complacency.

Iqbal Mehdi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ADB KE electricity electricity bills K-Electric service population

Comments

200 characters

K-Electric: there’s no reason for complacency

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, F’abad: CM

Read more stories