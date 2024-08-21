ATC discharges Bushra in 12 May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in 12 cases related to the May 9 violence.

The ATC judge, Malik Ejaz Asif, while hearing the cases at Adiala Jail discharged Bushra Bibi from twelve May 9 cases.

During the detailed hearing, the court examined the police’s request for physical remand, which was aimed at investigating Bushra Bibi's alleged involvement in 12 cases, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The court, after hearing arguments, rejected the police's plea regarding extension in physical remand and discharged Bushra Bibi from all related cases.

Talking to media outside Adiala jail, Bushra’s lawyer Salman Safdar said that the Rawalpindi police had requested the courts for a physical remand, however, the court rejected the request.

He said that the decision made by the court today was likely to affect the cases of the PTI founder.

