NHA’s throw-forward accumulates to Rs2.226trn

ISLAMABAD: The throw-forward of the National Highways Authority (NHA) has accumulated to Rs2.226 trillion, as a result of inadequate budgetary allocations contrary to the actual demands, which is severely hampering/delaying projects execution and cost escalation.

This was revealed before the National Assembly Standing committee on Communications which met with Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, here on Tuesday.

The committee was also informed that the estimated cost of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, a crucial stretch for the completion of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) which is yet to come into implementation has increased by around 33 percent from the initial estimates of Rs308 billion to more than Rs410 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan informed that lower allocation is resulting in accumulating huge backlog in the shape of throw forward and piling up of loans for the organisation.

Aleem Khan also warned that the funds allocated for the sector is less due to which the projects cannot be completed on time, resulting in loss to the country.

The minister informed that the ministry plans to launch initiatives focused on increasing revenue without placing additional strain on the national exchequer. These new initiatives will be developed with input from all the stakeholders. He said that the Committee provides valuable insights in its pre-budget recommendations to help the ministry enhance and effectively utilise funds.

In response, the Committee Members emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong focus on road maintenance, safety, rural connectivity, and the timely completion of projects. They urged the ministry to tackle funding and bureaucratic challenges by exploring innovative solutions and enhancing collaboration with private sector stakeholders.

The committee was also informed that the revenue collection of NHA would increase from Rs64 billion in 2023-24 to Rs102 billion by end 2024-25.

Informing about the objectives, performance, budget and schemes in detail, he said that the total length of roads in Pakistan is 500,000 km, of which, 14,480 km are motorways and highways.

The parliamentary panel was informed that big portion of the country’s network is in Balochistan province, but unfortunately no income is generated from it, which hampers the plans to repair and improve the roads. There are 900 kilometres of roads and only one toll plaza in the Gilgit-Baltistan. Significant income is generated from toll plazas all over the world.

He said that overloaded transport has been banned from entering motorways and highways.

The Standing Committee on Communications received a briefing from the secretary of the Ministry of Communications on the ongoing development of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project. The minister emphasised the importance of the M-6, expressing confusion over its previous neglect and highlighting its significant economic value as it will connect key trade transit routes. He affirmed that the M-6 is a top priority for the ministry in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and mentioned that efforts are being made to include it in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The communications secretary informed that funds are needed for the completion of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and Rs410 billion is required for this project. The committee decided to invite chief minister Sindh and federal minister for planning to set together and find way forward for initiating this important project.

Road infrastructure is damaged due to overload.

