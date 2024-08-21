AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

NHA’s throw-forward accumulates to Rs2.226trn

Tahir Amin Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The throw-forward of the National Highways Authority (NHA) has accumulated to Rs2.226 trillion, as a result of inadequate budgetary allocations contrary to the actual demands, which is severely hampering/delaying projects execution and cost escalation.

This was revealed before the National Assembly Standing committee on Communications which met with Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, here on Tuesday.

The committee was also informed that the estimated cost of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, a crucial stretch for the completion of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) which is yet to come into implementation has increased by around 33 percent from the initial estimates of Rs308 billion to more than Rs410 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan informed that lower allocation is resulting in accumulating huge backlog in the shape of throw forward and piling up of loans for the organisation.

Aleem Khan also warned that the funds allocated for the sector is less due to which the projects cannot be completed on time, resulting in loss to the country.

The minister informed that the ministry plans to launch initiatives focused on increasing revenue without placing additional strain on the national exchequer. These new initiatives will be developed with input from all the stakeholders. He said that the Committee provides valuable insights in its pre-budget recommendations to help the ministry enhance and effectively utilise funds.

In response, the Committee Members emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong focus on road maintenance, safety, rural connectivity, and the timely completion of projects. They urged the ministry to tackle funding and bureaucratic challenges by exploring innovative solutions and enhancing collaboration with private sector stakeholders.

The committee was also informed that the revenue collection of NHA would increase from Rs64 billion in 2023-24 to Rs102 billion by end 2024-25.

Informing about the objectives, performance, budget and schemes in detail, he said that the total length of roads in Pakistan is 500,000 km, of which, 14,480 km are motorways and highways.

The parliamentary panel was informed that big portion of the country’s network is in Balochistan province, but unfortunately no income is generated from it, which hampers the plans to repair and improve the roads. There are 900 kilometres of roads and only one toll plaza in the Gilgit-Baltistan. Significant income is generated from toll plazas all over the world.

He said that overloaded transport has been banned from entering motorways and highways.

The Standing Committee on Communications received a briefing from the secretary of the Ministry of Communications on the ongoing development of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project. The minister emphasised the importance of the M-6, expressing confusion over its previous neglect and highlighting its significant economic value as it will connect key trade transit routes. He affirmed that the M-6 is a top priority for the ministry in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and mentioned that efforts are being made to include it in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The communications secretary informed that funds are needed for the completion of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and Rs410 billion is required for this project. The committee decided to invite chief minister Sindh and federal minister for planning to set together and find way forward for initiating this important project.

Road infrastructure is damaged due to overload.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NHA

Comments

200 characters

NHA’s throw-forward accumulates to Rs2.226trn

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories