AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.62 Increased By ▲ 9.14 (6.95%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.58%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.92%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.65%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
OGDC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 43.9 (0.17%)
KSE100 77,725 Decreased By -105.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,788 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand softer ahead of leading indicator

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 01:24pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand gave back some gains in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the country’s leading indicator data release, and as markets await clues on both local and US interest rate paths this week.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 17.73 against the dollar , about 0.2% softer than its previous close.

“The rand’s strong run continued yesterday as it closed at the day’s best level… on the back of the weaker dollar and positive risk sentiment,” Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

“The local currency has given back some of the gains this morning in line with slightly softer EM (emerging market) currencies,” Cilliers added.

Local investors will on Tuesday focus on South Africa’s leading indicator for June, which collects data on vehicle sales, business confidence, money supply and other factors.

On Wednesday, focus will be on South Africa’s July inflation print for hints on the future interest rate path of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to cut interest rates for the first time in more than two years on Sept. 19.

Globally, markets will look toward US Federal Reserve minutes and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this week for indications on how much the Fed will cut interest rates this year.

South African rand dips ahead of inflation data this week

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers including US monetary policy alongside local data points.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, as the yield gained 0.5 basis point to 9.28%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand softer ahead of leading indicator

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories