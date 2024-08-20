AGL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

Nuzhat Nazar Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a substantial subsidy of Rs50 billion for electricity consumers across the country, covering usage from 200 to 500 units.

The relief, aimed at reducing the financial burden on the public, was made possible by reallocating funds from the development budget. This was revealed by Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, during a media briefing on Monday.

The minister emphasised that since taking office, the government’s primary objective has been to lower electricity bills and provide relief to the public.

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

He highlighted that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the top priority was to deliver relief on electricity bills. Additionally, the Punjab government has further supported this effort by providing Rs50 billion in subsidies to consumers using between 200 and 500 units.

The minister said that the government is making all possible efforts within the current economic constraints to provide relief to the masses. He praised the Punjab government’s initiative and urged that instead of criticising this step, it should be appreciated and adopted as a model across the country.

The minister also mentioned that on August 14, the prime minister announced a reduction in petroleum prices, followed by the Punjab government’s relief on electricity costs for consumers using between 200 and 500 units. He further added that inflation, which was at 23 per cent last year, has now decreased to 11 per cent, with expectations of further reductions in the coming months.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts, the minister shared that initiatives such as the privatisation of Discos and measures to curb electricity theft are being implemented. These steps are part of a long-term plan to reduce electricity prices and ensure sustainable relief for consumers.

He further maintained that providing relief during the summer months is a significant achievement and that all political parties should support and promote this model for the betterment of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

