AGL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
AIRLINK 139.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (6.4%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.84%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
PPL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.2%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,181 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,637 Increased By 40.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 77,730 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,788 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

Wildlife department starts using modern thermal technology

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has started using modern thermal technology to detect the presence of black deer and Houbara Bustard to ascertain the population of these two endangered species and take steps to save them from extinction.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of forests and wildlife, said on Monday that Punjab has taken the lead over all the provinces in the use of modern technology. The Wildlife and Parks Department will use modern thermal technology for conservation by detecting black deer and Houbara Bustard. She said both are rare species and facing threats to their survival.

The Chief Minister Punjab had directed the use of thermal drone technology at the suggestion of Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that with the help of modern experts, the wildlife department of Punjab province has started using thermal drone technology, which helps detect animals by the heat emitted from their bodies. The Department with the help of experimental artificial intelligence technology, images of blackbucks have been obtained. He further said that the use of thermal technology and AI will make it possible to protect endangered wildlife.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that for the first time, a survey of all wildlife is also being done to get the necessary data for their numbers, habitats and conservation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Aurangzeb Punjab Senior Minister Wildlife Department modern thermal technology

Comments

200 characters

Wildlife department starts using modern thermal technology

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories