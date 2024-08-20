Wildlife department starts using modern thermal technology

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has started using modern thermal technology to detect the presence of black deer and Houbara Bustard to ascertain the population of these two endangered species and take steps to save them from extinction.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of forests and wildlife, said on Monday that Punjab has taken the lead over all the provinces in the use of modern technology. The Wildlife and Parks Department will use modern thermal technology for conservation by detecting black deer and Houbara Bustard. She said both are rare species and facing threats to their survival.

The Chief Minister Punjab had directed the use of thermal drone technology at the suggestion of Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that with the help of modern experts, the wildlife department of Punjab province has started using thermal drone technology, which helps detect animals by the heat emitted from their bodies. The Department with the help of experimental artificial intelligence technology, images of blackbucks have been obtained. He further said that the use of thermal technology and AI will make it possible to protect endangered wildlife.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that for the first time, a survey of all wildlife is also being done to get the necessary data for their numbers, habitats and conservation.

