Gas condensate discovered

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: A gas condensate discovery has been made from another exploratory zone Lockhart at exploratory well Razgir-1, in Tal Block.

It is a joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V. (operator) with 10 percent working interest, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) with 30 percent working interest, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 30 percent working interest, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) with 25 percent working interest and Government Holdings (Private) Limited with 5 percent working interest.

The exploratory well was spud on January 09, 2024 and successfully reached target depth at 3,773.98 meters (true vertical depth).

Based on wireline logs data, Lockhart Formation (exploratory target) was successfully tested (post acid stimulation) at the rate of 17.9 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 153 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate at 40/64 inches choke against wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,017 pounds per square inch (Psi).

