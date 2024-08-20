AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
Saylani announces establishment of Imam Ahmad Raza University in Malir

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust has announced the establishment of a modern university in Malir, named after the revered Imam of the Ahl-e-Sunnat, Imam Ahmad Raza Khan Barelvi.

The university will offer education in modern scientific disciplines, helping young people to become scientists.

The founder and chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, presided over the signing ceremony of the initial documents. Saylani’s CEO Madani Raza and Abu Faisal were also present.

During the ceremony, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri announced the establishment of the Imam Ahmad Raza University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies, stating that Imam Ahmad Raza Khan Barelvi is recognized as the founder of the Two-Nation Theory. He introduced the concept nearly 125 years ago, which was later advanced by prominent leaders of the Pakistan Movement, with Allama Iqbal dreaming of a separate nation.

Paying tribute to Imam Ahmad Raza, Maulana Qadri noted that “he was renowned as an Islamic scholar, astronomer, and scientist, and numerous PhD theses have been written about him in various languages across the world. Saylani is now honoured to establish a university in his name. The university will provide education in modern scientific and technological fields, aiming at creating scientists who are equipped with the knowledge to lead the world. Our youth will be empowered to make new inventions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

