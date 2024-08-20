Monkeypox threat: Technical Working Group formed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a 20-member Technical Working Group (TWG), to monitor the Monkeypox (mpox) situation across the province.

The TWG has been formed amid growing global concerns about the spread of monkeypox (mpox). The former Punjab health minister Prof Javed Akram is the chairman while Director General Health Punjab the co-chairman of this working group. The health experts, including professors from various teaching hospitals are members of the TWG.

As per the terms of references (ToRs) of the TWG, it will monitor the monkeypox situation across the province. The TWG will review overall situation of mpox in Punjab, furnish recommendations regarding prevention, detection, diagnosis, disseminate and periodically review the clinical management and treatment protocols for mpox patients.

Pakistan has already ramped up efforts to prevent the mpox virus from entering its borders. At all entry points, including airports, borders, and hospitals, authorities have been asked to intensify testing and screening at all entry points, and also directed to speed up testing, the sources said.

Health authorities have been asked to enhance testing facilities, ensure the availability of laboratory kits and related medicines and keep a close watch on all entry points.

Moreover, the Punjab government has decided to vaccinate airport and medical staff against monkeypox. The vaccination campaign will cover staff working at the province’s six international airports and the six designated hospitals handling suspected cases of monkeypox.

Hospitals have been directed to immediately report suspected cases of monkeypox to the government, while instructions have been issued to prepare immediate SOPs for airports in Punjab.

