Business & Finance Print 2024-08-20

Qandhari made honorary adviser to FTO

Recorder Report Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:59am

KARACHI: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed Johar Qandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), as an Honorary Advisor.

This role is aimed at enhancing communication and problem-solving between the business community and the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

An official notification has been issued regarding the appointment, which designates Qandhari as a key liaison between local chambers, trade and market associations, and the Federal Tax Ombudsman. His responsibilities will include addressing the tax issues faced by businesses and ensuring they receive timely and appropriate relief.

The notification further outlined that Qandhari will submit proposals to the Federal Tax Ombudsman to alleviate tax-related challenges. Expressing his gratitude, Johar Qandhari acknowledged the significance of his new role and expressed his commitment to improving Pakistan’s tax system. He emphasised that stabilising Pakistan’s economy relies heavily on enhancing tax revenue and building public confidence in tax compliance.

Qandhari highlighted the severe tax-related issues in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub, and noted the general lack of awareness about the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s role and powers.

He stressed that raising awareness among stakeholders is a crucial first step. He also pointed out the increasing number of unnecessary notices issued by the

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and criticized the FBR’s current measures to expand the tax net as ineffective.

