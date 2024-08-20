AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Three soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: In a successful operation, Pakistan security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists trying to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District during the night of 18/19 August.

The movement of the group was detected by security forces, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

As a result of the operation, five terrorists belonging to the Fitna al Khawarij group were eliminated, while four others were injured.

According to details shared by ISPR, three brave soldiers of Pakistan embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Naik Inayat Khan (36 years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (35 years, resident of District Mansehra), and Sepoy Waqar Khan (25 years, resident of District Peshawar).

The Pakistan military has consistently called on the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan territory for terrorism against Pakistan.

