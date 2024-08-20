AGL 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DCL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.09%)
DGKC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,192 Increased By 7.3 (0.09%)
BR30 25,652 Increased By 55.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 77,822 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,821 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.23%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Japanese rubber futures weaker

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slipped on Monday, weighed down concerns about demand prospects in top consumer China and a stronger yen, although higher synthetic rubber prices put a floor below prices. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery closed down 2.4 yen, or 0.73%, at 326.5 yen ($2.25) per kg.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed up 60 yuan, or 0.37%, at 16,155 yuan ($2,261.43) per metric ton.

Natural rubber prices can gain from the uptrend in the butadiene rubber prices on the SHFE, but the gains will be capped by persistent weak demand from China, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

The gaining Japanese yen can also weigh on natural rubber contracts traded on the OSE, added Jacob. The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 135 yuan, or 0.94%, to finish at 14,435 yuan ($2,020.66) per metric ton.

Another round of weak Chinese economic data is raising pressure on Beijing to loosen the fiscal spigot further and even dole out shopping vouchers to get growth back towards this year’s target of roughly 5%. The US dollar slipped sharply against the yen, falling more than 1% to 146.01. A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices eased as fears of weaker demand in top importer China weighed on market sentiment, while investors focussed on the progress of ceasefire talks in the Middle East, which could reduce supply risks.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures weaker

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories