BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 17 and August 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Fake rumours’: 1LINK says no cyber threat observed on ATMs, online banking in Pakistan

  • Aurangzeb wants BYD to export from Pakistan as Chinese automotive giant launches in country

  • IT minister dismisses reports govt throttling internet

  • One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

  • Government all set to redefine load-shedding

  • Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

  • KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

  • SC delists election tribunal case

