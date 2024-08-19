Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Fake rumours’: 1LINK says no cyber threat observed on ATMs, online banking in Pakistan

Aurangzeb wants BYD to export from Pakistan as Chinese automotive giant launches in country

IT minister dismisses reports govt throttling internet

One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

Government all set to redefine load-shedding

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

SC delists election tribunal case

