AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

  • PM's Coordinator on National Health Services says relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures at the airports
BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:09pm

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said Sunday that only one case of Mpox has recently been detected in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the person who traveled from the Gulf region tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the detection led to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures at the airports. He said the screening process has been activated at the airports.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said this virus transmits through contact and mostly fever and pain-related medicines are used by the patients. He said only in case of deterioration in the situation, anti-viral drugs are administered.

He said there is no need to panic as the mortality rate is low.

The Coordinator of National Health Services, however, advised those who travel from abroad to isolate themselves in the first phase if they develop any symptoms of rash, flu, fever, or body ache.

monkeypox cases monkeypox monkeypox screening protocols

Comments

200 characters

One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

‘Publicly or privately’: PD says ready to share IPP deals with NA panel

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘strengthening’ positions in Russia’s Kursk

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074

At least three injured in Quetta grenade attack

Met office predicts heavy rain, thunder in Karachi today

Indian doctors begin 24-hour strike to protest brutal rape of medic

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories