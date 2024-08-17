One case of Mpox detected in Pakistan: Dr Mukhtar

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said Sunday that only one case of Mpox has recently been detected in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the person who traveled from the Gulf region tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the detection led to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures at the airports. He said the screening process has been activated at the airports.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said this virus transmits through contact and mostly fever and pain-related medicines are used by the patients. He said only in case of deterioration in the situation, anti-viral drugs are administered.

He said there is no need to panic as the mortality rate is low.

The Coordinator of National Health Services, however, advised those who travel from abroad to isolate themselves in the first phase if they develop any symptoms of rash, flu, fever, or body ache.