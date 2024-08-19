SC delists election tribunal case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday delisted the election tribunal case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was scheduled to hear the case on Monday, August 19.

PTI demands notification for next CJP

PTI’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja filed a request for postponement, stating that senior lawyer Hamid Khan is abroad until Sept 6.

The request asked for the case to be postponed until Hamid Khan returns, as he has also submitted a leave application.