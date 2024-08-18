Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Karachi Test shifted to Rawalpindi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that it has shifted the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

“Due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, the PCB, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the cricket board said in a statement.

The board explained that construction experts had urged to continue the construction during the playing hours, which could disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.

“Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated.”

The first Test will begin in Rawalpindi on August 21, with the second Test starting on August 30.

Earlier, the cricket board had barred spectators from the Karachi Test to ensure their safety.

Pakistan is preparing to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This would be the first time in 29 years that the South Asian cricket nation would host an ICC event. Pakistan co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore for a two-match Test series on August 13. They are currently practicing at the Gaddafi Stadium. They will travel to Islamabad on August 17 to play the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 19 to August 23.