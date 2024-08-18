AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Minister castigates KP govt for ‘misusing’ funds

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday castigated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for misusing the public funds. She claimed that the funds allocated for providing relief to the people of KP were being misappropriated by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. She further said that a member of his cabinet, Shakeel Khan, had exposed the misdeeds of the Gandapur administration. “Just as corrupt and dishonest as Imran Khan, his cronies were also thieves and fraudsters.”

She expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif. She said, “Barrister Saif, do you not feel even an ounce of shame while lying and spreading propaganda like your leader.” According to her, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has initiated 77 public interest projects within 100 days. The Punjab government has distributed electric bikes to 10,000 students, and Maryam Nawaz has also approved the distribution of electric bikes to an additional 20,000 students. She is also soon bringing a laptop and scholarship programme worth Rs25 billion for bright students. In contrast, the KP government has not provided even a penny of relief to the Pashtuns in six months, and the funds meant for public welfare are being spent on luxuries. “You are not even capable of showcasing your performance, and instead, you score points by riding on the success of Maryam Nawaz’s good governance to get media attention.

