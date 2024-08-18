AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
FCCI president for positive, constructive changes in behaviours

Press Release Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 07:22am

FAISALABAD: “We must inculcate positive and constructive changes in our behaviors, individually and collectively, to achieve the basic and fundamental objectives of the creation of Pakistan,” said Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a special function in connection with Independence Day in FCCI Auditorium. He mentioned a book written by renowned scholar and bureaucrat Qudratullah Shahab who has narrated the incidents related to the independence movement and migration in a most impressive manner. He said that Pakistan is one of the most resilient countries and its inhabitants have unmatched capabilities to rise from the ashes.

He quoted the example of Olympian Arshad Nadeem who has won Gold for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics in a most challenging and discouraging situation. He said that we should shun the habit of relying on the government and politicians and start thinking that what we could do for our motherland.

He said that we should come out of the cocoon of negative thinking and transform the nation from a crowd to a responsible nation. He said that training of children starts from home and this responsibility is entrusted to the mothers but we have failed to discharge our duties.

He said that children are our product and we must accept the responsibility of any discrepancy in the new generation. He said that self-accountability is also imperative and we must critically analyze our soul and inner-self and think if we are worthy of declaring ourselves as a true follower of Prophet Mohammad PBUH.

About FCCI, he said that we would try to pass on the knowledge to the next generation and in this connection FCCI was fully prepared to start AI classes from next month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

