FCCI president for positive, constructive changes in behaviours

FAISALABAD: “We must inculcate positive and constructive changes in our behaviors, individually and collectively, to achieve the basic and fundamental objectives of the creation of Pakistan,” said Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a special function in connection with Independence Day in FCCI Auditorium. He mentioned a book written by renowned scholar and bureaucrat Qudratullah Shahab who has narrated the incidents related to the independence movement and migration in a most impressive manner. He said that Pakistan is one of the most resilient countries and its inhabitants have unmatched capabilities to rise from the ashes.

He quoted the example of Olympian Arshad Nadeem who has won Gold for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics in a most challenging and discouraging situation. He said that we should shun the habit of relying on the government and politicians and start thinking that what we could do for our motherland.

He said that we should come out of the cocoon of negative thinking and transform the nation from a crowd to a responsible nation. He said that training of children starts from home and this responsibility is entrusted to the mothers but we have failed to discharge our duties.

He said that children are our product and we must accept the responsibility of any discrepancy in the new generation. He said that self-accountability is also imperative and we must critically analyze our soul and inner-self and think if we are worthy of declaring ourselves as a true follower of Prophet Mohammad PBUH.

About FCCI, he said that we would try to pass on the knowledge to the next generation and in this connection FCCI was fully prepared to start AI classes from next month.

