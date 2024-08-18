AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-18

Copper prices drop

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday as mining giant BHP said a strike at its Escondida copper mine in Chile would end the same day, easing concerns about global supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1% to $9,050 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The metal, used in power and construction, is heading for a weekly gain of 2.4%, its first in six weeks, as the strike at Escondida spurred concerns about supply disruptions.

Escondida is the world’s largest copper mine, accounting for nearly 5% of global supply in 2023. A 44-day strike there in 2017 sparked a copper price rally. This time the strike lasted for just three days. On the demand side, outlook for the top metals consumer China remained challenging, creating downside risks for copper, said Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING.

“The prolonged crisis in the property market doesn’t show signs of bottoming out yet and we believe this will continue to weigh on copper prices,” Manthey said.

“And it’s not only subdued demand in China that has been weighing on copper prices; the manufacturing sector looks weak globally, indicating sluggish demand recovery for copper and other industrial metals,” she added.

Market attention also was focused on continuing growth in copper stocks in the LME-registered warehouses, which have almost tripled over the last three months.

Daily LME data on Friday showed an increase of 1,600 tons to 309,050 tons, their highest level in almost five years. Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 8.4% this week.

Meanwhile, positive US retail sales and jobs data eased worries about a potential recession which had pushed base metals prices down over the past three weeks.

LME aluminium shed 0.9% to $2,342 a ton in official activity, tin lost 1.1% to $31,625, zinc dipped 1.2% to $2,749, lead edged down 1.1% to $2,013 and nickel declined 1.0% to $16,150.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices drop

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories