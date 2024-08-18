AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Opinion Print 2024-08-18

‘Escalating political temperature…’

Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor “Escalating political temperature” by this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday and yesterday, the writer is of considered opinion that the government should also avoid giving knee-jerk reactions to every political move made by the opposition.

It is a proven strategy of the opposition to counter every move the government makes, aiming to unnerve the government and provoke knee-jerk reactions that lead to mistakes and errors. The opposition will gladly seize upon these lapses, amplify them, and increase their impact by isolating slips of the tongue, wrong phrases, or mistakes from their context.

The government in general, and the establishment in particular, should desist from holding counter press conferences to bash and name-call the opposition.

This is exactly what the opposition wants and thrives on. Soon after the conference, all phrases and sentences that suit the opposition’s narratives will be clipped, given added value, and presented in the most sensational contexts across all forms of media, both traditional and social.

A new round of bashing on the government, and especially on the establishment, will then begin, eroding the political capital of the government and conversely increasing the political capital of the opposition.

In this scenario, the ideal approach for the government and establishment would be to adopt a more collaborative and less confrontational stance, focusing on governance and addressing the people’s concerns rather than engaging in constant political warfare.

Qamar Bashir

