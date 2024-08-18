Gold at new highs

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices on Saturday hit new highs with global bullion value surpassing $2500 an ounce, traders said.

The weekend market closed gold trading at all-time highs of Rs260, 200 per tola and Rs223, 080 per 10 grams, up by Rs2500 and Rs2144, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value surged by $46 to new highs of $2, 507 an ounce with growing to $29 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices gained some value by Rs50 to Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs42.86 to Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

