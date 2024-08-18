AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

Punjab CM asks complete drainage of rainwater

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Taking notice of untimely drainage of rainwater in various cities, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked the authorities concerned to complete drainage of rain water immediately.

The CM also directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor drainage operations in their respective districts.

She said, “Flow of traffic should be ensured during rains in all small and big cities including Lahore. The operations of drainage of standing water in markets and street areas should be completed soon, public should not have to face any kind of difficulty. The officers and officials who perform their duty to serve people during rains are commendable.”

Moreover, the CM directed the authorities concerned to take advanced security measures in areas of Mount Sulaiman in Dera Ghazi Khan in view of flood situation.

She also directed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs of advanced measures and also issue guidelines for the residents of low-lying areas inundated in various districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

