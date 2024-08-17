PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s relief package for electricity consumers under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday.

The PMO added that the premier said that Rs14 per unit relief for the consumers using up to 500 units of electricity is undoubtedly a public-friendly initiative of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the chief minister of Punjab.

He further stated that on the instructions of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after assuming the office, the government priority was to provide relief to the people and recently, Rs50 billion were slashed from the federal government’s development budget and provided relief to the consumers using up to 200 units of electricity.

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

He added that efforts are being made to find a lasting and sustainable solution by taking action against electricity theft and bring about reforms in the power sector.

He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to make people’s lives easier after the stabilisation of the economy.

The premier added that the country is moving in the right direction after economic stabilization, and relief to the public and reduction in inflation are the top priorities of the government.

He added that work is underway for a long-term solution to reduce the electricity prices and all possible efforts are being made in this regard.

