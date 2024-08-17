AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

PESHAWAR: A close aide of the PTI founder and Minister for Communication and Works in KP cabinet, Shakil Ahmad Khan, has tendered resignation accusing provincial government of corruption, bad governance and ignoring party’s manifesto.

He has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur through WhatsApp He said that his resignation letter has also been send to Gandapur, accusing the provincial government of backing out of the stance on which it was elected and formed government in KP. I have parted ways with CM on basis of principles, Shakil Khan said and maintained that he would remain a loyal worker to his party.

He also accused CM of interference and said the unjustified intrusion had also affected performance of his department. He also presented himself for accountability. He said he would continue to raise voice against mismanagement and corruption.

KP governor says PTI govt has caused immense harm to all sectors, including healthcare

Meanwhile, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesman of the provincial government has confirmed the resignation of the cabinet member Shakeel Ahmed Khan. However, he termed him a veteran of the PTI who has endured sacrifices and the hardships.

He said that on the instructions of the PTI founder, Imran Khan a committee has been established and tasked with facilitating an investigation into allegations of corruption against the functionaries. Committee members including former KP Governor Shah Farman and senior lawyer Qazi Anwar are assisting Musaddiq Abbasi, the Advisor on Anti-Corruption in the investigation.

This case he said emerged some time ago, and action was taken over two weeks ago. All statements were recorded, and a report was prepared and submitted with recommendations to the Chief Minister. Based on the report, the Chief Minister has sent a summary to the Governor to de-notify the minister.

