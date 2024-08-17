LCCI team visits GBC to bolster regional ties

LAHORE: In a significant move to bolster regional business ties and explore new avenues of cooperation, a delegation from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), led by its President Kashif Anwar visited to the Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC).

LCCI Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younas, Raja Hassan Akhter and Usman Nawaz were also part of the LCCI delegation.

The Gujranwala Business Centre, which stands as Pakistan’s largest public sector organization, represents a consortium of 50 prominent companies from Gujranwala. Over the years, GBC has emerged as a vital platform for businesses to showcase their products, both to enhance their export potential and to capture a larger share of the local market. The center plays a critical role in facilitating business transactions and fostering economic growth in the region.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his admiration for the efforts undertaken by GBC to promote local businesses. He informed the participants that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has 40,000 active members. He praised the Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC) as a leading initiative in the country.

Despite challenges such as rising costs, a complex taxation system and inflation, LCCI is actively addressing these issues through awareness sessions. Additionally, LCCI has signed MoUs with hospitals, educational institutions and others to facilitate its members and is working diligently to establish positive and fruitful linkages between industry and academia.

He stressed the importance of regional collaboration in achieving broader economic objectives and reiterated LCCI’s commitment to supporting such initiatives. He said that the synergy between LCCI and GBC would be crucial in unlocking new business opportunities and enhancing the economic landscape of the region.

The LCCI President also pointed out that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is keen on leveraging its resources and network to assist GBC in expanding its international footprint.

Kashif Anwar assured that LCCI would continue to advocate for policies that facilitate trade and investment, not only in Lahore but across all key industrial hubs, including Gujranwala.

During the visit, Chairman GBC Ahmad Ikram Rauf provided a comprehensive overview of the center’s operations, highlighting its strategic initiatives aimed at promoting Gujranwala’s industrial prowess on both national and international fronts.

He noted that GBC has become a focal point for international business activity, having successfully hosted more than 25 international delegations in last six months. These visits have not only strengthened existing business relationships but have also opened up new markets for local companies, enhancing their export capabilities.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the discussion on GBC’s export initiatives. Chairman GBC shared that the center’s ambitious export plan has already begun yielding positive results, with products now being exported to three countries: Sri Lanka, South Sudan and Uganda. This expansion into international markets underscores GBC’s commitment to drive economic growth and positioning Gujranwala as a key player in the global marketplace.

He also elaborated on GBC’s future plans, stating that the center is actively exploring additional markets in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The ongoing success of GBC’s export initiatives is a testament to the quality and competitiveness of products manufactured in Gujranwala, and the center is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

The LCCI delegation visited various stalls where a wide range of products from Gujranwala’s leading manufacturers were on display. These products, ranging from industrial goods to consumer items, reflect the diversity and strength of Gujranwala’s industrial sector.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his appreciation for the state-of-the-art facilities at GBC and the professional manner in which the center supports local businesses. They acknowledged the vital role that GBC plays in not only promoting exports but also in creating a conducive environment for business growth and innovation.

Both organizations agreed to explore joint initiatives aimed at enhancing business growth, increasing export potential and addressing challenges faced by the business community in the region.

Kashif Anwar expressed his confidence that the collaboration between LCCI and GBC would yield significant benefits for the business communities of both Lahore and Gujranwala. He underscored the importance of such partnerships in driving economic development and ensuring that Pakistan’s business environment remains competitive on the global stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024