Crop reporting releases cotton production statistics

LAHORE: The Crop Reporting Wing of the Punjab Agriculture Department claimed on Friday that 636,000 bales of cotton have been achieved in Punjab during the current season, compared to 789,000 bales achieved during the same period of the last year.

A department spokesman said this shows a 19.4 percent decrease in the provincial agriculture department’s production claims.

“Up till now, the average estimated cotton boll weight is 3.46 grams as compared to 3.43 grams last year (0.87% increase) while so far picking is continued in 40% of the cotton area as compared to 52% of the last year 2023-24. The next interim cotton statistics report will be released on August 31, 2024,” said the Agriculture Department, Punjab.

