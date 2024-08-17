All home and international cricket: Consortium awarded broadcast rights

LAHORE: The consortium of ARY and Tower Sports has been awarded broadcast rights for all home and international cricket from August 2024 to December 2026 in the Pakistan region. The rights were awarded following a transparent tender process, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

During the 28-month period, Pakistan will host 11 Tests, including seven Tests in the 2024-25 season, 26 ODIs and 24 T20Is. The ODIs include two three-nation ODI series in the current and next season.

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer said, “The awarding of broadcast rights for Pakistan region to the consortium of ARY and Tower Sports is a great news for Pakistan fans as we are set to host top cricketing sides of the world in the next two years. We appreciate our partnership with both ARY and Tower Sports and thank them for their support towards Pakistan cricket.”

Salman Iqbal, Founder and CEO of ARY Communications said, “Keeping in line with our commitment to bringing the best sporting events to your screen whether local or global. Now you will be able to watch some of the most exciting cricket on A Sports. We are positive that this will add to the growth of sports in our country.”

Duraid Qureshi, CEO HUM Network of which Tower Sports is a subsidiary said, “We are excited to be broadcast partners with the PCB. The upcoming international fixtures’ calendar is very exciting and will give Pakistan fans a chance to experience some great cricketing action over the next couple of years with an action-packed schedule. This is great news for cricket fans and also exudes a positive image of Pakistan as a host to many nations across the cricketing fraternity.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed a panel of five commentators and one presenter for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Test series taking place in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, while the second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium from August 30 to September 3. Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Nick Compton and Urooj Mumtaz will be on the commentary panel, while Sikander Bakht will be the presenter.

