Appointment, extension in IT ministry

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Imad Memon, as Member (International Coordination), and gave extension to Syed Junaid Imam as Member (IT) Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The Establishment Division issues two separate notifications, according to which, Memon is appointed on contract basis for a period of three years, while approved extension in the contractual appointment of Imam as Member (IT).

The notification stated as; the prime minister has been pleased to approve appointment of Imad Memon, as Member (International Coordination), MP-I, Information Technology and Telecommunication Di vision, Islamabad, on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

According to another notification; the prime minister has been pleased to approve extension in the contractual appointment of Syed Junaid Imam as Member (IT), MP-I, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Islamabad, in relaxation of the provisions of MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. 19-07-2024, for a period of three months or till the joining of new incumbent, whichever is earlier.

