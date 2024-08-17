President announces Sitara-i-Imtiaz for AKU president

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Aga Khan University’s President and Vice-Chancellor for his contributions to the advancement of education and quality of life in Pakistan.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz is the third-highest civilian honour in Pakistan and is conferred by the President of Pakistan to recognise individuals for their exceptional contributions in various fields, including the arts, literature, sports, science, and social services.

The award aims to honor those who have made significant achievements that contribute to the progress and development of the country. Dr Shahabuddin will be conferred the award at an investiture ceremony in Islamabad on March 23, 2025.

