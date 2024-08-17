CCPO Lahore directed to recover comedian

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the CCPO Lahore to recover comedian Youtuber Awn Ali Khosa and produced him before the court on August 20.

The court separately allowed more time to Sialkot police for recovery of an alleged missing PTI’s activist, Arsalan Akbar, till August 28.

Earlier, the petitioner, wife of the alleged Youtuber’s counsel argued that unidentified persons took away her husband, the other day.

She asked the court to direct the police to recover the petitioner’s husband and present him before the court.

Law officer also informed about the PTI activist Arsalan that letters had been written to other law enforcement agencies seeking information about the whereabouts of the activist.

The court directed the police to ensure recovery of the alleged missing activist by the next hearing.

The court also disposed of another petition for the recovery of social media activist Naeem Ahmad Yasin as his wife wanted to approach the Islamabad High Court.

