Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday fell by an inch after the global bullion value hovered near $2450 an ounce, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs300 and Rs256, dislodging from the all-time highs to Rs257,400 per tola and Rs220,680 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion lost $4 to reach $2,454 an ounce while silver continued to sell at $28 an ounce, traders said. Domestically, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

